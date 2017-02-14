College bill

I find it disturbing that the Florida Senate’s proposed bill (SB 374) would make it more difficult for community colleges to offer four-year baccalaureate degrees.
It would cap the amount of students earning them. I am concerned that a potential breakthrough in the education and retraining of our workforce is being stifled.
Miami Dade College’s four-year degree program has been successful beyond expectations.
All — 100 percent — of the 2014-2015 graduates from the MDC School of Education found jobs.
Why should we restrict access to a four-year workforce degree from the Florida State College System that costs about $10,000, when a regular four-year degree from a Florida university can cost between $40,000 and $50,000?
Why would we ever want to place obstacles in the way of community college education for job training?
I hope the Miami-Dade legislative delegation fights for the rights of the 27 of 28 Florida colleges offering more than 179 truly affordable workforce degrees that place people in jobs immediately.
We need to support and expand these programs, not penalize them.
Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, associate professor,
Miami Dade College, Miami
