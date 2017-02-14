Helpful Dutch

Re the Feb. 12 article “Dutch water envoy’s goal: help defend South Florida from rising seas”: I’ve thought for a long time, Why don’t we contact the Dutch for help here.
If any country knows anything about water management, it is the Netherlands. They have stolen land from the North Sea and held it back for years.
We need the Dutch, and New Orleans, which is always hit by hurricanes, needs the Dutch.
In the article, Henk Ovink said we must learn to live with water and not to fight it.
Thank you for this great article and some positive news.
Beverly Wickham,
Hollywood
