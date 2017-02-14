Lacking resolve

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, if not a full-fledged puppet, is showing a remarkable lack of spine.
His past rhetoric against then-candidate Donald Trump and his sharp questioning of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during the confirmation hearing gave some of us hope that Rubio meant to serve his constituents in a thoughtful and independent manner.
Instead, he is lock-step with the most incompetent and dangerous presidency in my lifetime.
Eliot Cohen, in The Atlantic, wrote, “This is a testing time. Either you stand up for your principles and for what you know is decent behavior, or you go down, if not now then years from now as a coward and opportunist.”
Rubio must prove himself a righteous man and free himself from the fetters of his co-opted party.
If he doesn’t, it won’t take years for him to qualify as a coward and opportunist. He’s already on that doorstep.
Marilyn Barnes,
Gainesville
Comments