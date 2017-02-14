The Miami Herald’s Feb. 11 front page had two stories that were exactly opposite, yet had a nice resolutions to them.
One was about a 74-year-old billionaire who stands to make $1.6 billion upon selling the Miami Marlins, despite the fact that the county built the team the stadium on its own money from residents’ taxes and city budget.
The second story is about Camillus House having to end it services during the day offering a warm shower and a hot meal for the homeless population because of a lack of funds.
Jeffrey Loria may never be able to spend the $1.6 billion from the sale of the team.
So how about donating a few million to the city of Miami exclusively for the operating expenses of Camillus House so that it can keep it services for the less fortunate people of this city?
This will make his departure more palatable than if he just took the money and ran.
Avi Lichter,
North Miami beach
Comments