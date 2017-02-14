Glades water

In response to the Feb. 3 Miami Herald article, “Is Florida moving too slow to save the Everglades?”
Yes, we must move faster and, no, it’s not too late. Over the past decade, we have seen unprecedented progress in moving Everglades restoration forward, but we need a source of new water to flow.
State Senate President Joe Negron’s plan to purchase 60,000 acres of land south of Lake Okeechobee for water storage and to send water south is the best common-sense solution.
Florida’s waters are in crisis. Everglades National Park and the Florida Keys are starved for fresh water while the northern estuaries are pummeled with polluted overflows from Lake Okeechobee. Too much water north, too little water south.
We cannot fix the problem without sending water south. In spite of the restoration progress being made, we cannot restore the Everglades without reclaiming the natural flow of fresh water in a way that is thoughtful and safe for the surrounding ’Glades communities.
Money is already available to buy the land thanks to Florida’s Water and Land Legacy, which was overwhelmingly supported by voters to preserve our natural resources.
We have the plan and the money. We need political will to make it happen.
Cara Capp, Hollywood
Comments