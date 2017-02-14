Deport criminals

In her Feb. 12 column, Fabiola Santiago dismisses criminal identity theft as a big nothing, simply “petty theft” not justifying deportation.
Believe me, it’s not petty when it’s your auto loan and mortgage applications that are being rejected, and you lose out on some great deals, or when you have to fight the government for months to get your stolen tax refund replaced or to cancel an unauthorized Obamacare account.
That type of criminal behavior demands deportation, not sympathy.
Obviously, not group punishment, but punishment of the guilty individuals, regardless of their backstories.
Barry Jay Warsch,
Hallandale Beach
