Marlins fan fest

I am an even bigger Miami Marlins fans after the wonderful FanFest on Sunday. The free event was well organized, neat and fun for sports fans of all ages.
From giveaways from the Marlins, Heat, Miami FC and Panthers to player autograph sessions to delicious — and even healthy! — food truck selections, it was an enjoyable afternoon!
It was touching to see No. 16 throughout the stadium and on players’ jerseys.
To the entire Marlins organization, thank you — and go Marlins!
Tracy Towle Humphrey, Miami
