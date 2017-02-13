Venetian relief

According to a recent Herald article, the east bridge on the Venetian Causeway has malfunctioned several times since it was supposedly repaired. I’ve gotten stuck several times in those shut downs. Heavy traffic and an endless construction mess at Sunset Harbor, along with bridge problems, make this an awful route.
One idea to alleviate this situation? Close the east bridge permanently. Even with no bridge problems, when that bridge opens and closes, traffic backs up.
Give those of us who depend on the Venetian some relief. We’ve put up with bridge closings for repairs and interminable road construction. We need a break.
Marian Turk, Miami Beach
