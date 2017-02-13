Clean dirty park

Re Miami’s Brothers to the Rescue Park: It should be an embarrassment to name a park after courageous men and then show no respect by allowing the condition of the park to deteriorate to the point where the park is unkempt with dirt, broken fences and parking facilities that are mostly pot holes.
Hundreds of families take their kids to play sports at this park each week. If we want to be considered a world-class city, let us start by providing families with a clean, healthy environment.
Lourdes Perez, Miami
