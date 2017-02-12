Shameless Mitch McConnell

Because he moved to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Mitch McConnell should resign his position immediately. He has violated the Constitution and his oath to uphold it.
The First Amendment allows freedom of speech. Apparently, that freedom doesn’t apply if you don’t like what a person is saying.
Any member of the Republican Party who does not repudiate his actions is complicit and should also resign immediately.
I don’t care what side of the aisle you’re on; every single American citizen should be outraged at this behavior.
McConnell and his party have become a disgraceful embarrassment to the United States. Anyone who supports these people and their actions should be ashamed of themselves.
Paul Bourjaily,
Palmetto Bay
