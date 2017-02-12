Nordstrom attack

When a U.S president excoriates a corporation for ending a business relationship with one of his family members, this has to be grounds for immediate impeachment. It appears to be a gross violation of the immense powers of the office to negatively affect the financial health of a corporation.
Concurrently, President Trump levies harsh criticism of the independent, federal judiciary in the immigration case.
These unprecedented and biased rants are a mockery of the office and are to be condemned in the harshest way possible, which is impeachment.
Otherwise, if Trump is allowed to continue to mix personal interests and criticisms against the disciplined, neutral duties of the presidency, it will turn the country upside down in the most chaotic, destructive way possible.
Sid Sussman,
Hallandale
