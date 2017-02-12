Unhappy? Sue!

Frank Sinatra sang, "Regrets I've had a few, but then again too few to mention."
I think we have all had regrets. It is great to know that coming on the heels of possible legislation to allow women who regret the decision to undergo an abortion to sue the doctor, we may all some day be able to sue anyone that played a part in a decision we regret.
Regret marrying your ex? Sue the official who married you. Regret having a child that brings you nothing but distress? Sue the doctor or hospital.
Or my favorite: regret elected officials who cause you to lose your home, or medical insurance, or safety from gun violence? Sue the elected officials and the people that voted them into office. I am going to start contacting some lawyers.
Linda Conner, Miami
