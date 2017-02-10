Letters to the Editor

February 10, 2017 8:11 PM

MIA perks

Two things hit me when reading “Officials’ perks at MIA under fire,” on Feb. 9.

First of all, the people I was not surprised to see topping the list of city and county lawmakers asking for special perks in getting to their flights at MIA were Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado and his daughter, Raquel.

Second, if I were rushing to the bedside of a loved one in a far-off city, I seriously doubt that Commissioner Rebeca Sosa would call ahead to allow me to bypass all the terminal security checkpoints. No way.

Steve Fahomens,

Miami Shores

Letters to the Editor

