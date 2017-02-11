In response to the Feb. 7 letter “Queens drag”: I completely agree with the writer. I find the scene described distasteful, especially for the eyes of children. However, I disagree that the media or the government should be the guardians of our morality.
The media and the government are merely reflections of our society.
What can you expect of a society that elects a president who publicly expressed his ability to grab women’s genitals. We are responsible for our own morality, and that of our children. It should start by electing moral leaders.
Maria E. Laurencio,
Coral Gables
