Nelson’s power

Keeping in mind that Republicans left Judge Merrick Garland high and dry, who can blame Florida Sen. Bill Nelson and other Senate Democrats for trying to derail Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch?
Nevertheless, Nelson shouldn’t allow Democrats or Republicans to sway his vote.
Instead, Nelson needs to flex his muscles — show that he has a spine — vote his own conscience and let the chips fall where they may.
And in doing so, no doubt he’ll respect himself in the morning — as will Florida voters.
JoAnn Lee Frank,
Clearwater
Comments