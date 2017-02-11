Rewrite order

President Donald Trump should stop wasting time and resources trying to enforce his immigration executive order.
The original order was a good trial balloon but now, based on what has been learned from the responses to it, he should have his people rewrite the immigration order to encompass and take care of concerns that are legitimate and reasonable.
He should then immediately replace the existing order with the new one.
This will moot the current court proceedings and allow them to be dismissed. It is also the most efficient way to move forward with his promised goal to enhance our security.
Robert E. Panoff,
Pinecrest
Comments