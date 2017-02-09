Letters to the Editor

February 9, 2017 11:56 PM

Serving the public

Both Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin think they need to rule their countries; President Trump needs to come down to earth and begin to understand that he is here not to rule, but to serve the public. Serve the public.

Rhonda Laffey,

Cooper City

