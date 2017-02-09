Serving the public

Both Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin think they need to rule their countries; President Trump needs to come down to earth and begin to understand that he is here not to rule, but to serve the public. Serve the public.
Rhonda Laffey,
Cooper City
February 9, 2017 11:56 PM
