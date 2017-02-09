Scott’s support

The letter to the editor by Florida Gov. Rick Scott brings hypocrisy front and center. The con that businessmen are superior to politicians when it comes to making “deals” is selling lots of snake oil now.
Take the governor’s letter, substitute Judge Merrick Garland for Judge Neil Gorsuch, change the date to a little less than a year ago, and there you have it.
The businessman is a politician. He wants to “get something done” and to “stop playing games” with a Supreme Court nominee. Where was deal making in March 2016?
John Jarnagin,
Key Largo
