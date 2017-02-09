Immigrant stats

What’s striking about your Feb. 8 headline story, “Striking stats on migrant convicts,” was its anti-immigrant tone.
I am not disputing the report of 121 murders between 2010 and 2014. Those murders are tragedies, and we should seek justice. However, your headline needs better context.
The vast majority of immigrants are not murderers. Buried in your article is a quick mention of the statistic that immigrants are less likely to commit crimes.
Also, even though the Supreme Court ruling forbids it, the reality is some immigrants are held in detention centers for years. Many do not have legal counsel to challenge such incarceration.
We cannot generalize all immigrants. If we calculated all of the mass shootings perpetrated by white citizens, then we would need to profile them instead.
Glenn Hutchinson,
Miami Beach
Comments