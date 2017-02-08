As a former government teacher, I was appalled by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConell’s actions, rebuking and silencing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, under the cloak of Senate Rule XIX.
As stated in the Constitution, Article II, Section 2, the very purpose of Senate confirmation hearings is the examination and subsequent approval or rejection of a president’s top government appointments.
What was Warren’s “crime”? The Democratic senator was simply reading a letter from Coretta Scott King to the Senate in 1986 concerning the confirmation hearing of Jeff Sessions to the federal bench.
King’s letter simply stated why she was opposed to Sessions’ appointment as a federal judge. The very nature of this confirmation hearing is to examine Sessions’ nomination as Attorney General. To remove Warren from the Senate floor for reading a letter from the wife of a civil-rights icon was not only totally unwarranted, but, more important, a slap in the face to those of us who are extremely concerned about the entire confirmation process.
Ed Cobin,
North Miami Beach
