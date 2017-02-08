Gov. Scott’s letter

I’m not sure I’ve ever read a more disingenuous letter than Rick Scott’s Feb. 8 appeal to people to put politics aside during the Neil Gorsuch debate: “Judge Gorsuch supremely qualified.”
Where was that letter when the GOP made the unprecedented move of denying a sitting president — with almost a quarter of his term left — the right to appoint a new justice?
I laughed out loud when I first read Scott’s letter, but the laughter quickly morphed into anger. I simply cannot believe this man is the governor of Florida.
Peter Konen, Miami Shores
