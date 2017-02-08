Education solutions

3:22 Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs Pause

1:18 'Let's stop this no-snitch mentality,' Miami lawmaker says

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

3:29 Policing the fashion from Trump's inauguration day

1:57 We are a nation of rules', Florida lawmakers declare in seeking to ban immigrant sanctuaries

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

1:17 Abducted woman tries to use drive-thru to save her child

2:25 Beach time for Snarky Puppy

0:29 Video shows moments before teen is gunned down in Northwest Miami-Dade