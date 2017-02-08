No representation

We now have Betsy DeVos as our new education secretary, and her main push will be to funnel tax funding to the private and charter schools, away from the public schools where it belongs.
There will be no accountability on these schools’ part required. They will be able to preach and teach whatever they decide students should hear, with public schools suffering all the way.
With DeVos’ total lack of experience, it is disgraceful that we are being railroaded with her appointment. Par for the new Trump course.
Jay W. Gould, Miami
Comments