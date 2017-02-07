Money matters

The Feb. 4 column by Michelle Singletary, “Kids need to see, for real, how expensive it is to live,” should be required reading for all students in high school. Her recent budgeting session for some Girl Scouts in Washington, D.C., was enlightening for students and even for me, a great-grandmother!
You can tell your kids over and over that they won’t be able to afford this and that, to no avail. She really nailed it on the head. Without an education or trade, they may be living under a bridge, as one observant mother said.
Pat Joseph-Becker, Key Colony Beach
Comments