Miami-Dade’s “Sanctuary City” label dilemma

Miami-Dade County is celebrated for its diversity, inclusion and opportunity.
Recently, President Trump released several Executive Orders that quickly unraveled in federal court. Despite the many unanswered legal questions about the Order on “Sanctuary Cities,” our county rushed to overturn its own policy, without public input, blindsiding our community, under pressure from the federal government. What has changed that could warrant upending our approach to federal immigration detention requests in effect since 2013?
Miami-Dade is a community of immigrants who, like my family, planted their roots here because we understood that our diversity is our greatest asset.
With the change in policy, many, like the DREAMers, are now retreating into the shadows to live in constant fear. This time, the government has all of their information. Victims of crime may be too scared to report those responsible, despite assurances.
There is no question that Miami-Dade must work with federal partners, as we always have, to accomplish infrastructure projects we so desperately need. We must protect revenue streams for our county as we also protect all of our residents.
This federal attempt to set local policy creates a troubling precedent. What policy might the Executive Branch impose upon our local government or require us to rescind next?
Before we overturn our own law, we must answer a number of legal questions, including whether or not Miami-Dade even qualifies as a “Sanctuary City” as defined in the Executive Order, and whether federal funding cuts are allowed under the Constitution.
Given what’s at stake, we should proceed with caution. I am committed to working with my colleagues to do all we can to keep our residents safe and preserve the integrity of our local government.
Daniella Levine, Miami-Dade County Commissioner, District 8
