February 7, 2017 12:36 AM

Courage needed

At what point will the majority in the House and Senate muster the courage to stand behind Lindsay Graham and John McCain to rein in this new President? It can be done — the same way both institutions joined to oppose President Obama for eight years.

Do we have to wait until there is a national or international crisis involving the U.S. before they can gain the courage to oppose this President in his attempt to destroy America, or will they stand by mindlessly and allow Germany’s and Cuba’s history to become America’s?

Amoy Skinner, Miami

