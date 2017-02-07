Berkeley protest

It is with sadness that I read in Letters to the Editor and elsewhere of the negative reaction to the protesters at UC Berkeley. It is the selective outrage which is so troublesome to me.
For years and years, UC Berkeley has maintained an ongoing boycott of any and all pro-Israel speakers. They have marched, taunted, physically threatened and otherwise demanded in every way that such speakers were not to be permitted on campus. They have carried signs depicting such speakers as Nazis. Never have I seen anyone writing for or writing to the Miami Herald expressing any outrage about that.
Phyllis F. Resnick, Aventura
