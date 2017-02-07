There is an old saying: “Spare the rod and spoil the child.” Republicans forgot it when the Tea Party barged into their house and they seem to be forgetting it again now that the “man-child” is in the White House.
Members of Congress with dependent children would not let their child’s egregious behavior go without punishment in their own house, so why do they let it go on in the people’s house?
It’s time, as our friends in the British Parliament would say, “to put some stick about.”
Jim Crowder, Miami
