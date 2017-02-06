Once again, Miami officials and other politicians, backed up in their rhetoric by most of the local and mainstream press, including the Miami Herald, see nothing wrong in anti-Trump and, in some cases, anti-American, protesters blocking streets and disrupting traffic, emergency vehicles and hard-working residents who simply want to get to and from work.
When was the last time any of these protesters waved an American flag or displayed a poster thanking the American people for allowing them into our country?
Instead, they now want us to overlook the fact that many violated our immigration laws and when they commit a criminal violation, they want to be excused and not face the consequences.
This type of anti-social behavior is counterproductive and will eventually lead to a backlash by those of us who want law and order. What these protesters should realize, and many apparently don’t, is that their First Amendment rights go only so far before this behavior becomes counterproductive. They should govern themselves accordingly.
Charles Miller, Davie
