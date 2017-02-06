All that glitters

The golden-colored Bartlett pear that grew high in my father’s tree always attracted attention. Many friends wanted it, but they were deceived. When pears turn golden, they have started to rot from the core.
Like pears, golden nations have crumbled when turmoil and corruption crept into the leadership core. They rotted from within and were trashed.
As I view the 2016 election and subsequent selections for leadership positions, I worry.
People voted for promised change and better opportunities. Were they fooled into picking the golden one?
Will Trump and his immediate circle serve only themselves and selected special interests while ignoring the national good?
If yes, how long will it take the public to trash the rotten ones?
Robert Lange, Lake Mary
