So, brilliant Bernie Sanders declares that this temporary ban will make the jihadists hate us. I beg to differ. They hated us before even more for our weakness.
Now, they will respect us for not opening our borders to ISIL terrorists disguised as refugees.
ISIL has been clear in its intentions in this refugee crisis.
President Obama’s policies emboldened ISIL and America’s enemies.
President Trump’s policies have our enemies shocked and fearful of what he will do next. And that is how a country’s national security approach with enemies should be.
C. Ziv, Hollywood
