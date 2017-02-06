Gimme money!

On Thursday, I called Sen. Marco Rubio’s office to ask him to oppose the nomination of Betsy DeVos for secretary of education. The friendly woman who answered the phone read me two of Rubio’s statements on DeVos:
1) He hasn’t decided and; 2) He appreciates when people donate to his campaign. She also added that the office has received many calls from people who opposed this nomination.
Sounds to me like he made a decision.
Good to know that Rubio values donors who fill his coffers more than he values doing the right thing or responding to his constituents. I will certainly remember this whenever he strives for another elected office.
Gale Woolley,
Hialeah
