Trump’s distractions

How is it that the ratings of President Trump’s TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice,” should be discussed at the National Prayer Breakfast?
It is on the brink of sacrilege and demonstrates a serious lack of his concentration on the task of president of our country.
Further, it reminds us of the necessity to examine his tax returns and to remove all conflicts of interest from his portfolio of businesses, which seem to distract him from the important duties at hand.
We are also reminded that this is his technique — to distract us from the more important issues of the day, like immigration, public education, climate change, Iran, etc.
Bill Silver,
Coral Gables
