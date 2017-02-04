Letters to the Editor

February 4, 2017 2:00 PM

Free speech?

Apparently, free speech at UC Berkeley is only free if one agrees with the agitators.

What kind of university has students unable to listen to an opposing point of view?

What a sad state of affairs.

Students used to go to a university to hear all points of view, to learn to make informed decisions.

What about the rights of those students who wanted to hear the speaker? Too bad.

I have degrees from three universities and, in my day, one simply did not attend gatherings featuring speakers whose views one found uninteresting. Preventing anyone from speaking, especially on a college campus, is an egregious violation of the First Amendment.

Joan Lutton, Miami Shores

