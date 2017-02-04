Apparently, free speech at UC Berkeley is only free if one agrees with the agitators.
What kind of university has students unable to listen to an opposing point of view?
What a sad state of affairs.
Students used to go to a university to hear all points of view, to learn to make informed decisions.
What about the rights of those students who wanted to hear the speaker? Too bad.
I have degrees from three universities and, in my day, one simply did not attend gatherings featuring speakers whose views one found uninteresting. Preventing anyone from speaking, especially on a college campus, is an egregious violation of the First Amendment.
Joan Lutton, Miami Shores
