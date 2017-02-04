Elevate Alberto Carvalho

Betsy DeVos’ background does not make her a good candidate for education secretary. She can’t understand and deal with the multitude of problems that public schools face.
We should tell President Trump to nominate Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Cavalho to the position. He is an outstanding, experienced, well educated and respected administrator serving one of the largest multicultural school systems in America. He would be an excellent and capable choice.
Dale L. Robinson,
Coconut Grove
