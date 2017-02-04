Wenski’s silence

Re the Feb. 3 letter “Silent church”: As a life-long practicing Catholic, I’m also baffled by Archbishop Thomas Wenski’s tunnel vision regarding the policies of the Trump administration.
His deafening silence is not only about his lack of defense of immigrants, it is also a lack of push back regarding the bigotry this presidency has unleashed; the influence of Steve Bannon in shaping policy; the future of the “dreamers;” the thousands, if not millions, of people whose lives may be destroyed by the administration’s health, environmental and immigration policies; the admiration for Putin; the never-ending stream of “alternative facts” and his attempts to curb freedom of the press.
Not a word about our president’s populist style of governing, which eerily resembles that of Castro, Maduro and other dictators who have destroyed democracy in their countries, or our allies’ grave concerns regarding his erratic behavior.
Disregard for the letter signed by 50 former senior Republican national security officials stating that President Trump “lacked the character, values and experience to be president, would put at risk our country’s national security and well-being, and would be the most reckless president in American history.”
Trump has said that he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue in New York City, shoot someone and would not lose any followers. I never expected to see a shepherd of the church in that crowd.
Marcelino Vega, Miami
