Today’s protests

2:41 Vinnie Viola talks about hockey and his life in the military Pause

3:41 Barkov and Huberdeau are back, Florida Panthers are whole for first time this season

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:26 Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery

1:29 Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about Chris Bosh

1:56 Protesters march against Trump's immigration order at Miami International Airport

1:01 ATV rider in 'Bikes Up, Guns Down' rally caught by the cops