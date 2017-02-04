Today’s protests

Those of us of a certain age vividly remember the division and violence in our country during the Vietnam War.
I was teargassed twice, not because I was demonstrating against the war — I was simply trying to walk to class.
Two American presidents failed and fell because of their unwillingness to listen to the people at the time.
I fear that such intransigence exists in our current presidential administration.
Let each of us examine our hearts and characters to see how we as individuals can recreate a spirit of cooperation among all Americans.
I do not wish my life to end in the chaos that characterized my youth.
John Branstetter,
Miami
