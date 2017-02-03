Mayor Gimenez’s immigration enforcement is not true leadership

As President Trump announced his executive order threatening to defund “sanctuary cities,” mayors from some of the country’s largest cities stood up to make clear their opposition to a policy that would undermine trust and public safety in their communities.
In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed that his city would not change how it enforces the law. In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti said immigration enforcement was a function of the federal government, not local law enforcement, and in Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh said, “If people want to live here, they’ll live here,” going so far as to offer City Hall and other government buildings as sanctuaries.
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez, on the other hand, has the distinction of being the nation’s first mayor to formally cave to the pressure of the forces that want to divide America.
Despite President Trump’s claims about sanctuary municipalities being more dangerous, numbers from a new study conducted by the Center for American Progress and the National Immigration Law Center show that, on average, fewer crimes are committed in sanctuary counties, the median household income is higher and unemployment is lower.
But the mayor, asking local law enforcement to serve as de facto immigration agents, creates an economic and social strain on our community. We need people to trust and communicate with police.
Mayor Gimenez was elected to represent the best interests of the community, and he should do that by showing leadership on this issue and protecting everyone in our community.
Arturo Lopez,
Coalition of Florida Farmworker Organizations,
John Martinez,
Centro Campesino Farmworker Center,
Steve Kirk,
Rural Neighborhoods
