Business first

Donald Trump has temporarily banned people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States. These are countries where terrorists do not come from.
He’s not including countries where terrorists do come from, such as United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia, Osama bin Laden’s birthplace.
Of the terrorists involved in the 9/11 attack, 15 were from Saudi Arabia, two were from the United Arab Emirates and one from Egypt. Not one of these countries is included in the ban. I suppose Trump has business interests in these countries. He seems to put his business interests before the safety of American citizens.
I think he believes this is a Christian country. It isn’t. we are supposed to have freedom of religion here.
Phillip E. Hales,
Coral Springs
Comments