Favoring Trump

In spite of the negative reporting, letters and cartoons in the Herald and other media outlets, the majority of Americans support President Trump’s policies to prevent terrorists, not Muslims, from entering the country, and drugs, gangs, and other undesirables from crossing the border.
This is a president who is not politically correct, but he understands the frustration and anger that most Americans felt with consistent terrorism, crime by illegal immigrants and the denigration of police, military and veterans. That’s why he is in the White House.
Jerome S. Reich, Miami
Comments