No free lunch

Do the protesters have jobs, a writer asks? Yes! However, securing democracy from fascism and destruction took priority.
How do you think our forefathers did it? Many of them lost everything for America. It’s called patriotism. So many citizens even sacrificed their lives. Historically, citizens paid a high price for the civil liberties you enjoy today.
Be grateful they were willing to forfeit a paycheck, food, comfort, a son or daughter for service or life itself so you could exercise your freedom of speech to criticize them for it.
Jude Smallwood,
Royal Pam Beach
Comments