Liberty’s addendum

With all the fear and consternation going on today regarding “Extreme vetting” and foreign citizens not being allowed into our great country, many seem to be referring to the absolutely beautiful quote on the Statue of Liberty itself.
In part, the inscription reads: “…Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…” Gripping and inspiring, right?
However, I cannot fail to believe that, given enough room on the statue, it would have continued to say: Except if they are trying to kill us!
Buddy Newman,
Coral Gables
