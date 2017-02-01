Moonlight shines

Congratulations to Mahershala Ali for his Screen Actors Guild win for Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role in “Moonlight.”
This movie, which chronicles the life of a boy growing up in Liberty City, also won Best Motion Picture (Drama) at the Golden Globes this year and is nominated for eight Academy Awards.
It is amazing that this movie, written and directed by two Miami natives, almost wasn’t made in Miami, due to the lack of state funded tax incentives.
When TV series and movies are shot in Florida, it not only shines a light on our state, but also brings jobs to local film crews and supports local hotels, restaurants and businesses.
In Hollywood, where show business is a business, the bottom line counts and, without the tax incentives, productions are moving elsewhere. Florida legislators voted last year not to extend the depleted state film and entertainment tax.
My message to those going back to session in March: Bring the incentives back!
Gina Guilford, Miami
