Thank you, Fabiola Santiago for calling out Mayor Gimenez’s actions (“Caving in to Trump, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez sells out this city of immigrants,” Jan. 31).
I remember Miami in 1949 as a young child. Calle Ocho was Tamiami Trail. At 16th Avenue, on the south side, was a Kosher meat market. Across the street was a Syrian Lebanese grocery, and just north of Dixie Highway was a popular Lebanese bakery existing to this day.
But it was frightening, too.
Occasionally, you could see a sign warning, “No Jews.” At Crandon Park, we passed Virginia Beach, where blacks were allowed.
We can celebrate the journey our great country has made and we can unite to ensure the current cabal in Washington doesn’t turn the clock back as you so aptly put it. Through the efforts of journalists like yourself and Leonard Pitts Jr., the citizenry is being kept alert.
Fredric Bernard,
Boca Raton
