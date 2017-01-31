Man up, Rubio

As chaos ensued at many airports in the United States and elsewhere last weekend, you could hear crickets chirping from Sen. Marco Rubio’s congressional office.
Not a word.
Representing an area that has quite a few immigrants and refugees, you would think Rubio would exercise some much-needed nonpartisan leadership to help steer the United States in a direction that reinforces the principles for which this nation was founded.
The insanity of what is occurring at the White House is deeply troubling as we are being driven into isolation from the rest of the world. Sometimes leadership must come from within, and now is the time.
Gregg Chislett,
Miami Beach
