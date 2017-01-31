Diverse republic

Somehow we, or our ancestors, arrived in America. Someone either opened the door or gratefully left it ajar so we could join with others from an alphabet soup of nations to form a hodgepodge that became the fabric of America.
Thankfully, at no point in that process did our country or xenophobes take the action that since “they” were here they’d not let anyone else have the opportunities our country affords its citizen.
I abhor the thought of a monochromatic race, ethnicity, society, culture or religion.
I may not always understand the diversity of Miami, but I cherish it.
Bruce Shpiner,
Miami
