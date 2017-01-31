Our ancestors

I am the son of immigrants, a Floridian by birth and a veteran.
If you aren’t descended from Native Americans or from African slaves brought here against their will, then most of us are “illegal.” That is, who invited you or your ancestors in?
If you are not members of the aforementioned groups — most of us are not — then I suggest you approach the issue of immigration with humility and a sense of gratitude for having had the blessing of being born here, rather than denying other human beings the same blessings you enjoy.
Joe Gonzalez, Lake Mary
