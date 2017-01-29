Donald Trump enacted an unconstitutional executive order preventing Muslims from entering the country without any legal, State Department or ICE input. He doesn’t understand or respect legal and constitutional issues. He seems to think he has unlimited power. And his supporters are the very same people who chastised President Obama for his executive orders, which were nothing compared to Emperor Trump’s disregard for process.
Are they complaining now? Is Rush Limbaugh screaming about a power grab? Is Fox News up in arms? What happened to their concern about separation of powers? Maybe it only applies to Democrats or black presidents.
Steve Meyerson, Miami
