Trudeau a real leader

On a day that the United States enacted a ban on Muslims immigrants fleeing persecution, war and certain death, Canada’s president tweeted the following message, “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.”
To Trump supporters, who bear 100 percent of the fault for electing a deranged, pathological liar president, this is what leadership does, this is what leadership looks like.
Tony Saiz, Miami
Comments