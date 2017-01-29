Letters to the Editor

January 29, 2017 2:00 PM

Trudeau a real leader

On a day that the United States enacted a ban on Muslims immigrants fleeing persecution, war and certain death, Canada’s president tweeted the following message, “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.”

To Trump supporters, who bear 100 percent of the fault for electing a deranged, pathological liar president, this is what leadership does, this is what leadership looks like.

Tony Saiz, Miami

Letters to the Editor

