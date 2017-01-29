Gimenez is right

So typical of the Miami Herald to attack Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez for defending the law and come to the support of those here illegally.
You are correct, Mayor Gimenez is an immigrant and so am I, but the difference is we followed the law. We are here legally.
Donald Trump was elected to defend the borders, to ensure those who come into the country are properly vetted.
He has already stated he will not deport DREAMers, his emphasis will be on criminal illegal aliens, like the one who killed Kate Steinle in San Francisco.
I support Gimenez 100 percent.
Ray Anton,Coral Gables
Comments